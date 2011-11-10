(Adds quotes, details)
BEIJING Nov 10 China's Foreign Ministry said on
Thursday that sanctions cannot "fundamentally" resolve the Iran
nuclear dispute, after Western leaders urged expanded sanctions
against Iran over a U.N. watchdog report that Tehran has worked
to design atom bombs.
"We always believe that dialogue and cooperation is the
right way to solve the Iranian nuclear issue. Sanctions cannot
fundamentally solve the issue," Chinese Foreign Ministry
spokesman Hong Lei said.
"The pressing task now is all parties concerned step up
diplomatic efforts," Hong added.
International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) concluded in a
report this week that Iran appears to have worked on designing
an atomic weapon.
"We hope the IAEA will be fair and objective, and
actively committed to clarifying the salient issues through
cooperation with Iran," he said. "This is the pressing task at
this stage."
The Chinese spokesman's remarks underscored the tough task
facing Western governments who hope to win Beijing's backing for
tougher United Nations sanctions on Iran.
But Hong's words fell short of an outright no.
Beijing has said sanctions are not a "fundamental" answer
before, when it ultimately voted for U.N. Security Council
resolutions imposing sanctions on Iran for its disputed nuclear
activities.
China, which has kept close ties with Iran, has also backed
past U.N. Security Council resolutions criticising Iran's
position on nuclear issues and authorising limited sanctions.
Iran is China's third-largest crude oil supplier, shipping
20.3 million tonnes in the first nine months of the year, up by
almost a third on the same period last year, according to
Chinese data.
China has repeatedly resisted Western proposals for
sanctions that could seriously curtail its energy and economic
ties with Iran. As one of the Security Council's five permanent
members, China holds the power to veto any resolutions.
China has also denounced the United States and European
Union for imposing their own separate sanctions on Iran, and
said they should not take steps reaching beyond the U.N.
resolutions.
Spokesman Hong warned on Wednesday against turmoil in the
Middle East from action over Iran's nuclear programme.
