BEIJING, March 6 Chinese Foreign Minister
Yang Jiechi on Tuesday repeated a warning that Beijing is
opposed to Iran possessing nuclear weapons, but defended
Tehran's right to peaceful nuclear power.
Yang, speaking at a news conference held as part of China's
annual parliamentary session, reiterated that China opposed
unilateral sanctions on Iran, against a backdrop of ratcheting
international tensions over Tehran's nuclear activities.
Yang's comments come a day after the United Nations' nuclear
watchdog's chief said he has "serious concerns" about possible
military dimensions to Tehran's atomic activities, and after
U.S. President Barack Obama left open the possibility of
military action if Iran builds a nuclear weapon.
Although Chinese Premier Wen Jiabao warned Tehran in January
against any effort to acquire nuclear weapons, Beijing has
generally been reticent about publicly warning Iran or even
firmly suggesting that Tehran might want to develop the means to
develop nuclear weapons.
"We are opposed to any country in the Middle East, including
Iran, developing and possessing nuclear weapons," Yang said,
adding that Iran nonetheless has the right to pursue nuclear
activities for peaceful purposes. "We oppose unilateral
sanctions," he added.
Yang's comments laid bare the tricky path Beijing is trying
to steer between pressure from Washington and its allies, and
rival expectations from Iran, which looks to China as a
sympathetic power and a big oil customer.
China has repeatedly urged a negotiated solution to the
dispute over Tehran's atomic activities, which Western
governments say appear aimed at mastering the means to make
nuclear weapons. Tehran says those activities are peaceful.
Beijing has also resisted Western efforts to exert pressure
on Iran by imposing sanctions on its oil exports, much of which
flow to China.
Yang also called for more time for talks between Iran and
the "P5+1" group of the five permanent U.N. Security Council
members as well as Germany.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu assured President
Barack Obama on Monday that Israel has not made any decision on
attacking Iran's nuclear sites, sources close to the talks said,
but Netanyahu gave no sign of backing away from possible
military action.
(Reporting by Chris Buckley, Writing by Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by
Ken Wills and Daniel Magnowski)