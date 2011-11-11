BEIJING Nov 11 China and Iran have normal
business ties which should not be targeted by any new sanctions
on Iran over its nuclear programme, the Chinese Foreign Ministry
said on Friday, repeating that in any case sanctions were not
the solution.
Iran already faces a wide range of U.N. sanctions, as well
as some imposed unilaterally by the United States and the
European Union.
New EU sanctions, which the bloc is discussing, would be a
significant part of Western efforts to ratchet up pressure on
Tehran after the U.N. nuclear watchdog's report this week that
laid bare a trove of intelligence suggesting Iran is seeking
nuclear weapons.
"Just like many countries, China and Iran have transparent
and normal commercial dealings," Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong
Lei told a daily news briefing.
"These dealings benefit the peoples of both countries. They
do not harm the interests of other countries nor the
international community and they do not violate Security Council
resolutions. Even less do they detract from China's stance on
nuclear proliferation," he added.
"I wish to reiterate that dialogue and cooperation are the
most effective channel for resolving the Iran nuclear issue.
Pressure and sanctions do not help to fundamentally resolve the
problem."
He did not give a direct answer when asked whether new
unilateral U.S. sanctions would harm ties with Beijing, saying
only that dialogue and cooperation were the pressing task.
Western governments would prefer further Security Council
measures against Tehran. But Russia and China, both permanent
Security Council members with veto power, are opposed and say
new sanctions would not work.
Tehran says its nuclear programme is for producing
electricity and other peaceful purposes.
China, which has kept close ties with Iran, has also backed
past U.N. Security Council resolutions criticising Iran's
position on nuclear issues and authorising limited sanctions.
Iran is China's third-largest crude oil supplier, shipping
20.3 million tonnes in the first nine months of the year, up by
almost a third on the same period last year, according to
Chinese data.
China has repeatedly resisted Western proposals for
sanctions that could seriously curtail its energy and economic
ties with Iran.
(Reporting by Chris Buckley; Writing by Ben Blanchard)