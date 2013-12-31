(Refile to fix formatting)
By Chen Aizhu
BEIJING Dec 31 China may buy more Iranian oil
next year as a state trader is negotiating a new light crude
contract that could raise imports from Tehran to levels not seen
since tough Western sanctions were imposed in 2012, running the
risk of upsetting Washington.
An increase would go against the spirit of November's
breakthrough agreement relaxing some of the stringent measures
slapped on Iran two years ago over its nuclear programme.
The November deal between Tehran and the group known as P5+1
- made up of the United States and five other global powers -
paused efforts to reduce Iran's crude sales but required buyers
to hold to "current average amounts" of Iranian oil imports.
That agreement was seen as a reward for a softer diplomatic
tone from Tehran that was forced, some U.S. officials and
lawmakers say, by U.S. and EU sanctions that slashed Iran's oil
exports by more than half to about 1 million barrels per day
(bpd) and cost it as much as $80 billion in lost revenue.
But industry sources say Chinese state-trader Zhuhai
Zhenrong Corp, which was sanctioned by Washington in early 2012
for supplying gasoline to Iran, is in talks with the National
Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) for a new contract for condensate.
However, it was not clear how much of the light crude would
be imported through any new term deal. Zhenrong or others could
also continue buying condensate through spot deals.
"If they do step up imports from Iran, they are risking more
sanctions from the U.S.," said a trader with a Western trading
house that sells to China. "The Chinese government may make some
noises if overall imports from Iran rise too much, but not if
there is a slight increase."
Zhenrong, an affiliate of China's defence authorities in the
1990s, acts largely as an import agent for China Petroleum and
Chemical Corp, or Sinopec , whose refineries
process Iranian crude.
Zhenrong also buys a small amount for a
PetroChina-controlled refinery.
The new condensate contract would be through a subsidiary,
Tianjin Zhenrong International Energy Corp, for delivery to
independent petrochemical plant Dragon Aromatics in southeast
China's Fujian province, the sources said.
Dragon Aromatics since around August has been buying from
Zhenrong on a spot basis about 66,000 bpd of condensate produced
from Iran's giant South Pars gas project.
A Zhenrong spokesperson declined to comment on any
negotiations and whether they ran the risk of putting the
company under pressure from Washington.
"More pressure? Do you think they really care?" said a
former Zhenrong trader. Zhenrong, with no investments in the
United States that could be targeted, has long thought it could
be folded into a larger state company as a crude oil desk and
probably has few concerns about any future sanctions, he said.
Besides the new deal, Iran's largest trade partner and oil
customer China is set to roll over its existing import volumes
of about 505,000 bpd.
Actual imports from Iran in the first 11 months of this year
have been lower at 421,520 bpd, down 0.6 percent on year,
according to Chinese customs figures, due to pressure from the
Western sanctions. China's total imports from Iran averaged
about 530,500 bpd in the year prior to the sanctions.
Of the total for next year, Zhuhai Zhenrong is set to renew
its annual supply deal at around 240,000 bpd, not including any
new deal for condensate.
"It's almost done, and the volume will be the same," said a
trading official with direct knowledge of the supply talks.
Senior Zhenrong officials may visit Tehran in the coming weeks
to put final touches on the 2014 agreement, the official said.
Zhenrong was set up around 1995 to take oil from Tehran in
payment for arms Beijing supplied during the 1980-88 Iran-Iraq
war. It has been a commercial state-run enterprise since 1998.
UNIPEC
The balance of China's contract volumes from Iran would be
going to Sinopec, through its trading vehicle Unipec.
Unipec agreed with NIOC early last year to an 8-year oil
contract to end-2019 to lift around 265,000 bpd, about a quarter
of which is condensate, according to a second trading official.
Under U.S. and European sanctions, Sinopec has been lifting
below those contractual volumes to win waivers to the U.S.
measures every six months, with one official estimating the cut
at 11-13 percent. Sinopec has filled the gap mainly with Iraqi
and Russian supplies.
Waivers for China, India and South Korea were extended in
November.
China's waiver, together with November's diplomatic
breakthrough, may have taken some pressure off the U.S.-listed
Sinopec, the world's single largest Iranian oil processor, to
make further cuts.
"It's at Sinopec's discretion to decide whether to perform
the contractual volume," said a second trading official. "But
the contract is there, signed through end of 2019."
A Sinopec spokesperson said he was not aware of the contract
and was unable to comment.
Since November, Sinopec has loaded slightly above
contractual rates following a meeting the previous month between
Iran's deputy oil minister Ali Mojedi and a Sinopec executive in
charge of trading, said the second official.
But Sinopec may not risk raising imports significantly
higher before more progress is made on easing sanctions on Iran.
"There are still potential risks without signs of sanctions
being lifted in a meaningful way," said a procurement official
with a Sinopec refinery.
(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Manash Goswami and Tom
Hogue)