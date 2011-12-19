BEIJING Dec 19 China state trader Zhuhai Zhenrong Corp will cut Iranian crude oil imports in January by about 120,000 barrels per day, or half of the average monthly amount, as directed by China's Sinopec Corp, which is in dispute with its Iranian counterpart over payment issues for 2012 crude supplies.

"The volume for Zhenrong will be halved for January," said one Chinese oil trader familiar with the term talks between the Chinese buyers and the National Iranian Oil Company.

"The main problem is about payment," said an Iranian oil official.

