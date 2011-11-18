By Judy Hua and Florence Tan
| BEIJING/SINGAPORE
BEIJING/SINGAPORE Nov 18 China is likely
to lift a total of up to 500,000 barrels per day of crude oil
next year from Iraq, the fastest-growing oil producer in the
Middle East, a volume nearly 50 percent more than this year,
Chinese traders said.
The volume includes estimated equity oil secured through
mega service contracts that PetroChina and CNOOC Ltd
entered in 2009 and 2010 in Iraqi oil auctions after
the removal of the Saddam Hussain regime.
At 500,000 bpd, or roughly one-tenth of China's total crude
imports, the volume would rank Iraq's just next to Iran, which
is now China's third-largest crude supplier.
Leading lifters would be Sinopec Corp and Sinochem
Corp, followed by PetroChina, CNOOC Ltd and smaller state oil
trader Zhenhua Oil.
"The Chinese increased their volume but the rest of the
buyers were the same as last year and so were their
allocations," a trader from a Western firm said.
The big rise in Iraqi oil liftings may help Chinese oil
firms ease dependence on imports from Saudi Arabia and Iran,
OPEC's top two exporters.
"This is indicative of China's desire to expand their
supply and Iraq is a fast-growing producing area where the
Chinese have a possibility of getting a toehold in production,"
said John Vautrain, director at consultancy Purvin & Gertz.
Despite easing growth, China, the world's second-largest oil
user, has recorded implied oil demand growth of nearly 7 percent
in the first nine months of this year, according to Reuters'
calculations from official data.
And the world's No.2 economy, which has contributed more
than half of incremental global oil use this year, is seen
leading the world's oil demand once again in 2012, with near
6-percent growth.
Iraq, which currently pumps 2.7 million bpd, is the
fastest-growing producer among OPEC countries, with its output
expected to rise by 1.5 million bpd by 2016, the International
Energy Agency estimates.
Chinese firms are expected to ship most of the Iraqi barrels
home, where refineries have become increasingly sophisticated to
process lower-quality oil.
But companies like PetroChina and CNOOC Ltd, which are
producing oil at Iraqi oilfields such as Rumaila and Maysan, may
be allowed to sell oil lifted from service contracts in the open
market, traders said.
(Additional reporting and writing by Chen Aizhu; Editing by
Clarence Fernandez)