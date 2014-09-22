By David Stanway
| BEIJING, Sept 23
BEIJING, Sept 23 Plans by the world's top iron
ore miners to knock out high-cost rivals with a flood of cheap
ore have had some success, but are meeting resistance where they
had hoped to make the biggest inroads - in China.
A large number of small, high-cost Chinese mines have been
forced to shut by a collapse in global prices but, overall,
domestic output is increasing as the big state-backed producers
expand or consolidate.
"Those mines that belong to steel mills or to central
government enterprises - and those that were constructed
relatively early and where resources are good - all have room
for survival," said Lian Minjie, general manager of Sinosteel
Mining, a subsidiary of one of China's biggest state trading
firms, at an industry conference this month.
After rapid expansion, global miners such as Rio Tinto
and BHP Billiton had expected
swathes of high-cost Chinese iron ore capacity to shut, helping
to arrest a price decline of around 40 percent this year.
Iron ore ended last week at $81.70 a tonne .IO62-CNI=SI
and Li Xinchuang, deputy secretary general of the China Iron and
Steel Association, told a conference on Monday it could hover
around $80 over the long term. Morgan Stanley has forecast a
drop to $70 before a rally to $90 by year-end.
Rio Tinto said this month it expected 125 million tonnes of
capacity to be taken out around the world in 2014 and that 85
million tonnes had already been cut, notably in China,
Indonesia, Iran, South Africa and Australia.
Even so, output in China in the first eight months of 2014
rose 8.5 percent from a year before to a record 986 million
tonnes, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.
"Many mines aren't closing down because they are part of the
production chain of the big steel mills and they are usually
located quite close to the steel production facilities," said a
manager with a private iron ore producer in southern China's
Hainan province.
Among China's top steel firms, only Baosteel,
the second biggest, does not own domestic iron ore mines.
Hebei Iron and Steel Group, China's biggest producer, has
four, third-biggest Wuhan Iron and Steel Group owns
six, Anshan Iron and Steel Group (Angang) has nine
and Shougang Group as many as 12.
None of the firms would comment on their iron ore output.
Mines owned by steel mills are largely protected from market
forces, their figures invisible in the steel company accounts.
State-owned firms are also obliged to protect jobs, so they are
encouraged to continue operations even when making losses.
According to a study by the China Iron and Steel Association
(CISA), iron ore production at more than 20 major mines owned by
steel mills remained relatively stable throughout 2013 despite
fluctuating prices.
CONSOLIDATION
By failing to adjust for grades, China's raw production
figures can be misleading. One industry estimate suggests the
average iron content of Chinese ores fell to 21.5 percent from
31.2 percent between 2003 and 2013, leaving it far lower than
the 60 percent or more on offer from overseas suppliers.
Analysts suggest a far better indicator of the health of
Chinese producers is utilisation rates, which according to some
estimates have fallen to around a third at some mines this year.
The steadily rising share of imported ore being used by
steel mills is another key indicator. A survey by consultancy
Mysteel shows the share of foreign ores used in steel production
rose from 75 percent at the start of 2014 to 88 percent by
mid-September.
But regional breakdowns suggest the collapse in prices has
helped drive consolidation and served to eliminate production in
regions where smaller private producers predominate, including
Chaoyang in northern Liaoning province.
"At least two-thirds of mines in Chaoyang have already
stopped producing and there aren't many that are capable of
continuing," Zhang Lu, head of a privately owned mine there
called North Piaobaolai, told a recent conference.
Conversely, many bigger iron-ore regions such as Hubei, home
of Wuhan Iron and Steel, as well as Sichuan, Guangdong and Anhui
have all seen double-digit production increases this year.
In the top producing region, Hebei, iron ore output rose 3.1
percent to 363 million tonnes in the first eight months of 2014,
making up 36.8 percent of the total.
Consolidation may have helped reduce average costs. Deutsche
Bank, citing data from the Metallurgical Mines Association of
China, said costs had fallen 5-10 percent by June from a year
before.
Grades and production costs also vary widely, which has kept
some miners profitable. Research by Zhu Jinlong, an analyst with
the CISA-affiliated Custeel, shows the cost per tonne in
shallow, open-pit operations in the northeast stands at 60-80
yuan per tonne, half the cost of deeper mines elsewhere.
"Mines in some regions have been operating at cost or even
with losses, and have been forced to cut or stop production
(but) mines in other regions are still profitable and they
remain enthusiastic to produce," he said.
(Additional reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Alan
Raybould)