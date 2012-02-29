* Junior miners likely to face funding issues
* Other miners will struggle to respond to growing global
demand
* Iron ore prices to remain volatile in the next 6 mths

By David Stanway and Ruby Lian
BEIJING, Feb 29
shortages will thwart miners' plans to boost iron ore output,
global miner Rio Tinto said on Tuesday, joining
other majors in playing down concerns the market would soon be
oversupplied.
No.2 iron ore producer Rio said the world needed 100 million
tonnes of new capacity a year for the next eight years, 600
million tonnes to fill expected demand growth and 200 million to
replace lost supply in the seaborne market as mines run down.
"Project delays are occurring because of a range of factors,
such as tightened credit, shortage of skilled workforce, longer
lead times on major items, and the sheer weight of pending
approvals for new project development," Sam Walsh, the head of
Rio's iron ore unit, said at an industry conference in Beijing.
Walsh said financial institutions had tightened credit
considerably amid troubles in the euro zone, which meant banks
were more willing to back majors in projects, but the juniors
"would find it very, very difficult."
He added, "If you delve into the detailed expansion project
announcements, you will see quite clearly that all of the
projects that have been announced haven't come on in the time
frame they've announced."
Walsh cited a recent study by contractor WorleyParsons
showing that only a fifth of projects announced in 2008
by 13 Australian junior miners as due to commence in 2010
actually met the timeline.
Rio, which is ramping up its iron ore production
in Western Australia, said it was confident of its own expansion
plan and saw itself supplying a quarter of the 100 million
tonnes per year of forecast new capacity.
Rio's comments echo those of Brazilian miner Vale
and Australia's BHP Billiton , who have warned
rising costs were delaying greenfield projects and huge
expansions were needed to replace ageing mines.
Project lead times are also getting extended as miners have
to wait longer to secure heavy equipment, Walsh said. But major
players can jump the queue because their global supply contracts
let them forecast machinery needs so they can be booked in
advance.
"I used to say many years ago that it takes five years to
bring a project on. I expect that now it is probably taking 10
years," Walsh said, adding that lengthy environmental and
government approvals were also slowing projects.
Separately, industry sources also told Reuters it
was becoming harder for minnows to get financing from China, as
investors were unwilling to pump millions into inferior
projects, especially those yielding poorer grades of ore.
One high-profile project delay was Sinosteel's
move to halt work on its $2 billion Australian Weld Range iron
ore project last year because of problems in developing
infrastructure.
MAJOR EXPANSIONS AHEAD
These top three producers, which control around two-thirds
of the 1-billion-tonne global seaborne market, plan to ramp up
output by more than 300 million tonnes over the next 3 years.
Their ambitious expansion plans, along with those of junior
miners eager to cash in on the iron ore bonanza, have prompted
some analysts to predict the seaborne market will be
oversupplied by 2014 or 2015.
Ian Roper, a commodities strategist at brokerage CLSA, said
the industry had to hope the millions of tonnes of announced
capacity increases would not happen.
"If everyone did what they said they would, iron ore would
be practically free," he said.
Separately, Rio's Walsh also said iron ore prices were
expected to remain volatile in the next six months.
The price of the "rust-red gold" has slumped to around $140
a tonne from more than $180 in September, according to Platts
IODBZ00-PLT.
