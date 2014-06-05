BEIJING, June 5 Global miner BHP Billiton
is still looking to simplify its portfolio by
selling some assets and its current strategy is not to acquire
other companies, the chief executive of the Anglo-Australian
miner said on Thursday.
Andrew Mackenzie, speaking to reporters in Beijing, also
acknowledged the firm's expansion of its iron ore business was
too rapid and that it did not focus as much as it should have
done on the underlying expansion of the overall business.
Mackenzie said the firm was still looking to sell its Nickel
West assets.
Global miners, including BHP, Anglo-Australian rival Rio
Tinto and Brazil's Vale, have all
banked on sustained increases in iron ore demand from China,
ramping up capacity and boosting available seaborne supplies.
(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Mark Potter)