GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares ease after run of gains, dollar, oil recover
* Oil rises as optimism over OPEC cuts outweighs rising US supply
BEIJING Feb 28 Rising capital costs could dent miners' ability to ramp up global iron ore supplies, which means the growth in global production could fall short of expectations, a senior executive from mining giant BHP Billiton said on Tuesday.
Michiel Hovers, vice president of iron ore marketing at BHP, was speaking at an industry conference in Beijing.
(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)
* Oil rises as optimism over OPEC cuts outweighs rising US supply
WASHINGTON, Feb 16 The Senate on Thursday moved closer to approving President Donald Trump's pick to head the Environmental Protection Agency even as nearly 800 former officials urged the chamber to reject the nominee, who sued the agency more than a dozen times as attorney general of oil-producing Oklahoma.
* TransCanada to refresh Keystone's $8 bln cost estimate this year