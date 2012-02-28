(Corrects attribution in 2nd paragraph to ArcelorMittal Mining)

BEIJING, Feb 28 Rising capital costs could dent miners' ability to ramp up global iron ore supplies, which means growth in global production could fall short of expectations, two of the world's top iron ore miners said on Tuesday.

With rising costs set to delay greenfield projects, there is little risk of the global iron ore market being oversupplied until late in the decade, said Simon Wandke, vice president and chief commercial officer of ArcelorMittal Mining.

"It is difficult to get a lot of projects online given the current environment," Michiel Hovers, vice president of iron ore marketing at BHP Billiton , told an industry conference in Beijing, adding that growth in supplies tended to fall short of market expectations due to delays and other issues.

Both BHP and Fortescue said there were no delays to their own expansion projects.

Miners are counting on delays at some projects to help keep iron ore prices near the current level of around $140 a tonne -- often three times or more their cost of mining.

But some analysts estimate that the market could be in surplus by around 2013 or earlier, with signs that steel demand growth in China is slowing and as miners embark on a massive expansion drive.

China's steel demand is expected to grow 6 percent in 2012 and 5.8 percent in 2013, down from stunning 12.8 percent compound annual growth during 2008-11, according to Bank of America-Merrill Lynch forecasts.

But Vale SA, Rio Tinto and BHP together plan to produce at least 61 percent, or 404 million tonnes, more iron ore in 2016 than they did in 2011, and Fortescue Metals expects to be producing an extra 100 million tonnes by then.

BHP said China's iron ore demand growth was set to continue, with 60 percent of its 1.3 billion population still living with low levels of per-capita steel consumption.

Hovers estimated that by 2025, steel demand from China's auto-sector alone was expected to add 100 million tonnes to the country's total consumption.

BHP also said it was pricing all its iron ore sales using "all available indexes" on either a monthly or quarterly basis. (Reporting by David Stanway and Ruby Lian; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)