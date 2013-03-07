MELBOURNE, March 7 BHP Billiton said it
was committed to a transparent iron ore market, in response to
allegations by China that major iron ore miners had manipulated
the market to drive an 80 percent jump in prices over the past
six months.
BHP, the world's third-largest iron ore miner, said it had
produced iron ore at full capacity between July and December
2012 and sold all of that material.
"We aim to improve transparency by increasing liquidity in
the spot market," BHP said in a statement e-mailed to Reuters.
"We sell significant volumes on a spot basis, including
through widely accessible trading platforms, irrespective of the
iron ore price," it said.
China's national planning agency said on Wednesday the
world's top three miners and some traders had delayed shipments
and held back stocks "to send a fake market signal that there
was a supply shortage".