SHANGHAI, March 14 The Dalian Commodity Exchange
in a trial move will slash transaction fees for near-month iron
ore contracts between May and July, it said on Tuesday.
It will charge only 10 percent of the transaction fees
previously assessed by the exchange for near-month contracts
during May 2-July 31, a move expected to boost liquidity of the
product.
The Dalian benchmark iron ore contract was
launched in 2013. It has gained 24 percent this year.
(Reporting by Ruby Lian and Josephine Mason; Editing by Tom
Hogue)