(Adds iron ore price performance, details)

By Ruby Lian and Manolo Serapio Jr

SHANGHAI/MANILA, March 10 China's Dalian Commodity Exchange is aiming to curb volatility in iron ore futures trading by removing a 50 percent discount on trading fees for one transaction type and strengthening monitoring, an exchange spokesperson said on Thursday.

The steps are aimed at preventing huge price swings accompanied by high turnover that has occurred in the Dalian iron ore futures recently, the exchange official said in a statement without giving a name.

The 50 percent discount on trading fees when opening and closing positions in the same iron ore futures contract within one day will be removed starting on March 14, the exchange said in a separate statement.

The exchange said it will intensify a crackdown on illegal trading to limit risk and stabilize the market. It will also strengthen monitoring on abnormal trading actions and transactions by affiliated accounts.

The rapid rise in Dalian iron ore futures this week helped fuel a historic 19.5 percent rally on Monday in spot iron ore prices that many thought was largely driven by speculative buying given there have been no significant changes in supply-demand fundamentals.

The most-traded May iron ore contract on the Dalian Exchange hit a series of trading limits this week, prompting the bourse to raise the daily trading limit and margins for iron ore futures since Wednesday's settlement.

The volume of iron ore futures traded on Dalian on Thursday reached 10,458,552 contracts, according to the bourse's website. That number, which is double counted, translates to nearly 523 million tonnes of iron ore, or more than half of China's total iron ore imports last year.

Spot iron ore .IO62-CNI=SI has gained nearly 40 percent so far this year, making it the best performing commodity so far in 2016.

Gains in iron ore have been triggered by a rally in Shanghai steel rebar futures which have also hit a series of daily upward limits, as investors bet that low steel inventories and a potential pick-up in demand will lift prices. (Reporting by Ruby Lian in SHANGHAI and Manolo Serapio Jr. in MANILA; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)