GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares ease after run of gains, dollar, oil recover
* Oil rises as optimism over OPEC cuts outweighs rising US supply
BEIJING Feb 28 The world's top three iron ore producers are in talks to see how they can participate in China's first spot iron ore trading platform, said an official from the China Iron and Steel Association (CISA).
"The three major miners are actively in talks with us," Wang Xiaoqi, vice-chairman of the association told reporters on the sidelines of a trade conference in Beijing.
He was referring to Brazilian miner Vale, Australians BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto Plc/Ltd . (Reporting by Ruby Lian and David Stanway; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
WASHINGTON, Feb 16 The Senate on Thursday moved closer to approving President Donald Trump's pick to head the Environmental Protection Agency even as nearly 800 former officials urged the chamber to reject the nominee, who sued the agency more than a dozen times as attorney general of oil-producing Oklahoma.
* TransCanada to refresh Keystone's $8 bln cost estimate this year