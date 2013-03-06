SHANGHAI, March 6 China's top economic planning
agency lashed out at the world's top three iron ore miners on
Wednesday, accusing them and some traders of manipulating the
market to drive an 80 percent rally in ore prices in just six
months.
"The three major miners and some traders have delayed
shipments and held back cargoes to control supplies in order to
send a fake market signal that there was a supply shortage,"
according to a report published on the National Development &
Reform Commission (NDRC) website.
(Reporting by Ruby Lian and Fayen Wong; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)