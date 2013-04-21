* China aiming to wrestle pricing power away from global
By Ruby Lian and David Stanway
SHANGHAI, April 22 China will refuse to grant
new licenses to iron ore importers unless they participate in a
domestic trading platform, in a fresh move by the world's
biggest iron ore consumer to wrestle pricing power away from
global miners.
China, which buys around two-thirds of the world's
1-billion-tonne plus sea-borne iron ore, has been attempting to
regain the upper hand in pricing the steel making raw material
since grudgingly accepting an industry-wide shift to spot
pricing after four decades of a yearly-set price ending in 2010.
Under new rules, traders and steel mills seeking a new
licence to import will now have to trade at least 500,000 tonnes
of iron ore on the platform set up by the China Beijing
International Mining Exchange (CBMX), a document on the
regulations obtained by Reuters showed. Only Chinese firms are
eligible for import licences.
China's first physical iron ore trading platform competes
with the globalORE platform in Singapore, but the new rules, in
a country with tens of thousands of iron ore traders, could give
CBMX more business and boost liquidity.
Global miners BHP, Vale and Rio Tinto
and Chinese steelmakers including Baoshan Iron and
Steel are members of both platforms.
China has long suspected that iron ore pricing is
manipulated by some miners and traders and wanted a platform
that it deems more transparent, although miners may be wary of
Beijing gaining control if more business flows to the exchange,
particularly after Chinese pressure over ore price levels.
Last month, China's top economic planning agency accused the
world's top three miners and some traders of manipulating the
market to push up prices that soared more than 80 percent to
near $160 a tonne .IO62-CNI=SI in February from three-year
lows in September.
"Some traders have already been verbally informed of this
new rule and they are keen to increase trade on the platform to
get the import qualification," said an industry source familiar
with the matter.
CBMX launched the physical trading platform, together with
its own iron ore pricing index, on May 8, 2012, hoping to boost
its price-setting influence in its biggest commodity import by
volume.
The new requirements were drawn up by the China Iron and
Steel Association and the China Chamber of Commerce of Metals
Minerals and Chemicals Importers and Exporters, a unit that
helps regulate iron ore trade on behalf of the Ministry of
Commerce of China, industry sources said.
Officials at the two organisations could not immediately be
reached for comment.
A CBMX official declined to comment.
Firms applying for new licences will have to show that they
have traded a minimum of 500,000 tonnes of iron ore with CBMX
since it was launched, according to the list of requirements in
the document distributed to traders.
They also stipulate that companies should have imported more
than 1 million tonnes last year.
Steel mills applying for a licence are also required to have
an annual output of more than 1 million tonnes of crude steel
and steel making facilities that meet state environmental
requirements, according to the document.
Importers already holding a licence would not be affected by
the new regulations, officials at two state-owned Chinese
traders said.
BOOSTING TRADE TO BECOME BENCHMARK
Since the iron ore market moved to daily pricing, a battle
between pricing platforms and exchanges has been underway to
become the benchmark for the world's second-largest commodity
market after oil.
Attracting the highest volume of trade is key to winning the
benchmark battle. The CBMX has moved ahead of globalORE to date
in 2013 in terms of the volume of iron ore traded.
The CBMX has hosted 5.92 million tonnes of trade in 2013 as
of April 12, according to data from the exchange. globalORE has
seen only about 1.9 million tonnes this year, according to
industry sources.
That is a reversal from last year, when the CBMX saw 7
million tonnes traded of the 93 million tonnes of iron ore it
put on offer in 2012. globalORE traded a total of 9.62 million
tonnes of iron ore since it was launched on May 30, 2012.
Traders said there was a risk the new requirements might not
operate as designed, noting that it was possible to get around
them by conducting "paper only" transactions on the exchange
with no actual delivery.
"The exchange does not need undertake responsibility for
participants to eventually settle the physical delivery, that
means they can default after they make the deal on the
platform," said a trader in Shanghai.
Beijing has long tried to impose more control on how iron
ore trading is regulated, seeking big reductions in the number
of licensed traders and trying to crack down on speculative
reselling. But smaller players in the industry have often found
ways around the regulations.
The list of companies with import licences is not made
public, but about 120 companies are eligible, according to
industry sources.
Iron ore buyers who do not have a licence would have to go
through importers with a permit to purchase iron ore on their
behalf on a commission basis.
