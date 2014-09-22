(Adds comments from CISA official, background)
MELBOURNE, Sept 22 Iron ore is likely to hover
around $80 a tonne in the long term amid limited growth in
China's steel output, an industry association official said on
Monday, discounting any sharp recovery in prices as a supply
glut weighs on the market.
China would produce about 800 million tonnes of crude steel
a year for the next decade, said Li Xinchuang, deputy secretary
general of the China Iron and Steel Association, capping the
country's demand for raw material iron ore.
"The steel market in China will stabilise at a high level.
That means it will give a stable market. But according to my
understanding, Chinese production cannot go over 900 million
tonnes," Li told a mining conference in Melbourne.
China produced a record 779 million tonnes of crude steel in
2013, up 7.5 percent from the previous year.
Iron ore prices have fallen nearly 40 percent this year,
hitting $81.70 a tonne .IO62-CNI=SI on Friday as growth in
supply outstripped demand in China.
China, which buys around two-thirds of the world's iron ore,
imported 74.9 million tonnes in August, down 9.3 percent from
the previous month, but up 8.5 percent on a year ago.
Li said the country's iron ore imports may hit 900 million
tonnes this year, up about 10 percent from 2013, and potentially
exceeding that level if prices continue to slide.
"If the price goes down to $70 per tonne, I think we will
import more than 900 million tonnes of iron ore," he said, as
the price slump shuts high-cost mines in China.
"The key for local iron mines is that they are close to
steel companies. It's easy for transportation, so that's the
advantage (against imported) iron ore. The price is key to
whether they will close or not."
Morgan Stanley, which sees a global surplus of 79 million
tonnes this year, doubling to 158 million tonnes in 2015, last
week said it expects iron ore to drop to $70 in the short term,
but should bounce back towards $90 by year-end.
(Reporting by Melanie Burton; Writing by Manolo Serapio Jr.;
Editing by Richard Pullin)