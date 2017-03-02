(Repeats item published on March 2, no changes in text)
* Iron ore price nearly doubles in a year, closing in on
$100/T
* Pickup in Chinese iron ore output may hit marginal
suppliers
* No immediate threat seen for top miners Vale, Rio, BHP
By Manolo Serapio Jr
MANILA, March 2 Rocketing iron ore prices may
prompt Chinese producers to reopen mines shuttered years ago in
a sector downturn, potentially tightening the market for
marginal foreign suppliers to the world's biggest importing
country, industry executives say.
A revival could help Chinese steel mills cut raw material
import costs, boosting margins amid rising steel prices. If more
domestic ore is produced, mills could also use that as leverage
to push for better deals on seaborne imports from top suppliers
like Vale, Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton
, traders say.
A booming Chinese steel market pushed iron ore
.IO62-CNO=MB to $94.86 a tonne last month, its strongest since
August 2014. With Beijing expected to boost infrastructure
spending, the raw material looks set to rally further, making
domestic production more viable.
"Quite a few Chinese iron ore miners are planning to come
back and reopen their mines," said Pan Guocheng, head of
medium-sized miner China Hanking Holdings Ltd. While
low prices led to closure of more than a third of China's iron
ore capacity since 2013, Pan expects nearly half of those mines
to restart - if the price stays above $80 for another six
months.
Hanking is now considering restarting one of three mines it
closed when times were leaner. "If the price will stay high,"
said Pan, "we are going to seriously re-evaluate if that mine
should be reopened."
A wave of mine reopenings won't present any immediate threat
to Vale, Rio Tinto and BHP Billiton, giants that supply
top-grade material that's an essential element of the input mix
used in steel mill blast furnaces.
What's more, Beijing's tighter environmental rules could
make life difficult for returning mines, analysts have warned.
BARGAINING CHIP
Raw Chinese iron ore only has iron content of about 20
percent, compared to more than 60 percent mined by Vale, Rio and
BHP. But processed Chinese ore can go up to 66 percent.
Some mills prefer to use the best grades of Chinese iron ore
they can find, rather than lower grade material from overseas.
"We are looking to get more local iron ore but we cannot
find a lot of it now," said an official from a steel mill in
southeastern China, speaking on condition of anonymity because
he was not authorised to speak to media. "I think they're just
preparing to restart."
Hanking's Pan said China's best grade ores are competitive
with lower grade material from Australia, like those shipped by
Fortescue Metals Group.
But inland Chinese mills buy Fortescue's ore to blend with
domestic high-grade ore, Fortescue Chief Executive Nev Power
said. "Demand...remains strong and we are making very strong
margins at the prevailing market price," Power told Reuters by
email.
Nonetheless, traders are betting that if more domestic
high-grade iron ore is produced, Chinese mills could use it as
bargaining chip with foreign suppliers.
"Mills may use it as leverage - if imported price is too
high they will shift to domestic ore," said one Shanghai-based
trader who declined to be identified.
(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)