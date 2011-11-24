BEIJING Nov 24 China plans to launch its
first physical iron ore trading platform next month as part of
efforts to gain more control over pricing in a sector dominated
by foreign suppliers.
Ma Zhipeng, vice-general manager of research and development
at the China Beijing International Mining Exchange (CBMX), told
Reuters on Thursday that the new online platform would be
formally launched at the end of December.
CBMX will also introduce a new iron ore price index based on
completed transactions at domestic and overseas ports, Ma
confirmed.
CBMX officials told the China Daily newspaper that the
platform would be open to international and domestic iron ore
producers, traders and steel firms, but in a bid to deter
speculation, banks and financial organisations would not be
allowed to participate.
Liang Ruodong, the vice-president of CBMX, said a number of
overseas steelmakers have already expressed interest in the
platform, which CBMX will set up jointly with the Aluminium Corp
of China and the China Everbright Group.
China has long believed that its position as the world's
biggest iron ore consumer entitles it to a bigger say when it
comes to prices.
Last year, mining giants Vale, BHP Billiton
and Rio Tinto ditched the old
"benchmark" system in which annual prices were decided through
negotiations between buyers and suppliers.
They switched to an index-based system in which contract
prices would be adjusted every three months, but China remains
suspicious, saying foreign indexes are vulnerable to
manipulation and speculation and do not reflect the true state
of the market.
The China Iron and Steel Association launched its own price
index in October, but few expect it to be capable of competing
with established indexes compiled by Platts IODBZ00-PLT, Metal
Bulletin .IO62-CNO=MB and the Steel Index .IO62-CNI=SI.
(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)