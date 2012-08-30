* Global iron ore demand may fall in H2 as supplies rise
* China's steel output growth of around 4 pct in doubt
* China steel output to peak at 700 mln T in next 15 yrs
(Adds details, background)
SUZHOU, China, Aug 30 Global demand for iron ore
will not grow and could even drop in the second half of 2012
compared with the first six months, with supply also rising, a
senior official at China's Baoshan Iron and Steel Co Ltd said on
Thursday.
Global seaborne supply of iron ore would rise by more than
50 million tonnes in the second half from the first half, Zhang
Dianbo, head of purchasing at Baosteel, China's
biggest listed steelmaker, told an industry conference.
Demand for iron ore, a key steelmaking ingredient, has
slumped as a sluggish global economy has forced steel mills
around the world to cut production. In China, the world's top
steelmaker, many plants have halted fresh purchases on poor
demand for the metal, falling steel prices and swelling
inventories.
A further drop in demand, along with new mine supplies,
could push the current three-year low iron ore prices lower
still in coming months, threatening profits at mining giants Rio
Tinto Ltd and Vale SA.
"Along with slowing industrialisation, urbanisation and
infrastructure investment, China's steel demand growth has been
falling," Zhang said.
"Average annual growth for China's steel demand between 2011
and 2015 was seen at 4.2 percent, but whether we can reach that
growth is now a question," Zhang added.
China's January-July crude steel production grew just 2.1
percent to 419.5 million tonnes from year earlier, compared with
10.3 percent growth in the same period last year.
Zhang said China's steel output would reach a maximum of 700
million tonnes over the next 15 years before starting to fall.
China steel futures hit a record low of 3,327 yuan
($530) per tonne on Wednesday, dogged by weakening demand that
has pushed down the price of raw material iron ore to levels
last seen in 2009.
The sustained drop in Chinese steel prices, which has been
on a downtrend since April, has curbed the country's appetite
for iron ore, with the price of benchmark 62-percent grade
.IO62-CNI=SI at $90.30 per tonne on Wednesday, according to
data provider Steel Index.
($1 = 6.3517 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Ruby Lian; Writing by Fayen Wong; Editing by
Chris Lewis)