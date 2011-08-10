(Adds background, detail)

BEIJING Aug 10 China's imports of iron ore rose 6.8 percent to 54.55 million tonnes in July, with restocking and an increase in seaborne supplies taking the figure to its highest point in four months, data from the country's customs authority showed on Wednesday.

With crude steel output still hovering above 1.9 million tonnes a day, China's mills have been keen to replenish their iron ore inventories after letting them dwindle in the last few months, but imports remain quite a bit short of their record.

"Steel mills picked up buying in July, but the gains have been capped as steel mills have been trying to keep their inventories low," said an iron ore trader in Shandong.

Credit restrictions have made it difficult for end-users and traders to raise their stocks significantly, and the steady increase in the amount of available supplies has been a bigger driver of import growth in July, said Graeme Train, steel analyst with Macquarie in Shanghai.

"We have seen a gradual improvement in shipments from Australia and Brazil after a pretty poor performance in the first quarter and early second quarter and this is being reflected in the data," he said.

"The Chinese are always trying to get hold of any material they can and this (July figure) reflects that there is more available."

Global miners have been banking on rising long-term demand from China, their biggest customer, to support their capacity expansion plans.

Imports in July were around 6.5 percent higher than the same month of last year, and year-to-date deliveries have risen nearly 8 percent.

Chinese steel output in July remained relatively strong, with many analysts citing a nationwide affordable housing programme, which partially offset any seasonal decline in demand, but the impact of the programme may have been exaggerated, said Train.

"Regular construction activity is also performing very well regardless of what's happening with social housing," he said.

Daily steel output dropped 4 percent in July from its June record, but at 1.913 million tonnes, it remained nearly 15 percent higher than the same month of 2010.

China has also stepped up iron ore production, with output reaching 116.96 million tonnes in July, up 21.7 percent compared with the same period last year.

China imported 1.24 million tonnes of steel products in July, up slightly from 1.2 million tonnes in June, while exports rose to 4.44 million tonnes from 4.29 million tonnes in the previous month. (Reporting by David Stanway and Ruby Lian; Editing by Ken Wills)