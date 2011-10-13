* Sept iron ore imports at 60.57 mln T, up 2.5 pct vs Aug

* Week-long National Day holiday spurred early bookings

* Traders pessimistic about prospects in months ahead (Adds quotes, background)

By Ruby Lian and Manolo Serapio Jr

SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE, Oct 13 China imported 60.57 million tonnes of iron ore in September, the highest monthly volume since January, as mills stocked up ahead of a holiday, but the purchasing momentum of the world's top buyer may not be sustained as steel prices take a hit.

Last month's import volume was up 2.5 percent from August, putting iron ore imports over the first three quarters of the year at 508 million tonnes, 11 percent more compared with the same period last year, data from China's customs authority showed on Thursday.

The Chinese data came on the same day that global miner Rio Tinto reported record iron ore sales and a 5 percent increase in output for the third quarter. Rio is the world's second-biggest iron ore producer after Brazil's Vale .

Despite the increase, Chinese traders remain pessimistic about their prospects in the coming months amid uncertainties about the global economy and tightening domestic credit.

They said a decline in purchases since the middle of September was masked as buyers sought to guarantee supplies of the key steelmaking raw material ahead of the National Day holiday last week.

"The high volume of imports is related to the early bookings made before the holiday," said a dealer based in the eastern Chinese port of Qingdao.

Steel prices in China, the world's biggest consumer of iron ore, began to fall in the middle of September and analysts suggest demand could dwindle further in October, traditionally a peak month.

The most traded steel rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange fell more than 11 percent in September and reached its lowest point ever on Wednesday.

China's Baoshan Iron and Steel said on Wednesday that it would keep the prices of its major products unchanged for November, reflecting the caution now prevailing in the industry.

SUPPLIERS STILL BULLISH

While gloom has spread in the sector, crude steel output in China remained resilient throughout September, with daily output standing at an average of 1.938 million tonnes, up slightly from August.

Analysts expect thinning margins and slowing demand to eat into output in October, but major global iron ore suppliers remain optimistic.

Apart from Rio Tinto, BHP Billiton was also expected to have ramped up production in the September quarter, counting on robust demand from China.

"We are operating at full capacity, selling all we produce and our growth programme is on track, supported by the strength of our balance sheet," Rio Tinto Chief Executive Tom Albanese said in the company's quarterly production report.

"Whilst we are mindful of current market volatility, the fundamentals are holding up well, particularly for bulk-traded commodities."

Albanese said on Tuesday that he didn't foresee a significant change in Chinese demand for iron ore.

Some analysts said that despite mounting global economic risks, China was likely to continue to import as much iron ore as it could over the remainder of the year.

"It would take pretty drastic circumstances for the Chinese to push back on imported ore," said Graeme Train, commodity analyst at Macquarie in Shanghai, adding that shipments to China could increase in the next two months as domestic consumers prepare for winter.

"Whether the price is going up or going down, the absolute level of iron ore imports will be the same unless you get a situation where global credit markets crunch and nobody can get LCs (letters of credit) and ships can't sail."

China imported 1.33 million tonnes of steel products in September, down 1.5 percent, while exports rose 0.5 percent to 4.21 million tonnes. (Writing by David Stanway; Editing by Jacqueline Wong and Miral Fahmy)