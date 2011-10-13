* Sept iron ore imports at 60.57 mln T, up 2.5 pct vs Aug
* Week-long National Day holiday spurred early bookings
* Traders pessimistic about prospects in months ahead
By Ruby Lian and Manolo Serapio Jr
SHANGHAI/SINGAPORE, Oct 13 China imported 60.57
million tonnes of iron ore in September, the highest monthly
volume since January, as mills stocked up ahead of a holiday,
but the purchasing momentum of the world's top buyer may not be
sustained as steel prices take a hit.
Last month's import volume was up 2.5 percent from August,
putting iron ore imports over the first three quarters of the
year at 508 million tonnes, 11 percent more compared with the
same period last year, data from China's customs authority
showed on Thursday.
The Chinese data came on the same day that global miner Rio
Tinto reported record iron ore sales and a 5
percent increase in output for the third quarter. Rio is the
world's second-biggest iron ore producer after Brazil's Vale
.
Despite the increase, Chinese traders remain pessimistic
about their prospects in the coming months amid uncertainties
about the global economy and tightening domestic credit.
They said a decline in purchases since the middle of
September was masked as buyers sought to guarantee supplies of
the key steelmaking raw material ahead of the National Day
holiday last week.
"The high volume of imports is related to the early bookings
made before the holiday," said a dealer based in the eastern
Chinese port of Qingdao.
Steel prices in China, the world's biggest consumer of iron
ore, began to fall in the middle of September and analysts
suggest demand could dwindle further in October, traditionally a
peak month.
The most traded steel rebar contract on the Shanghai Futures
Exchange fell more than 11 percent in September and
reached its lowest point ever on Wednesday.
China's Baoshan Iron and Steel said on Wednesday
that it would keep the prices of its major products unchanged
for November, reflecting the caution now prevailing in the
industry.
SUPPLIERS STILL BULLISH
While gloom has spread in the sector, crude steel output in
China remained resilient throughout September, with daily output
standing at an average of 1.938 million tonnes, up slightly from
August.
Analysts expect thinning margins and slowing demand to eat
into output in October, but major global iron ore suppliers
remain optimistic.
Apart from Rio Tinto, BHP Billiton was also
expected to have ramped up production in the September quarter,
counting on robust demand from China.
"We are operating at full capacity, selling all we produce
and our growth programme is on track, supported by the strength
of our balance sheet," Rio Tinto Chief Executive Tom Albanese
said in the company's quarterly production report.
"Whilst we are mindful of current market volatility, the
fundamentals are holding up well, particularly for bulk-traded
commodities."
Albanese said on Tuesday that he didn't foresee a
significant change in Chinese demand for iron ore.
Some analysts said that despite mounting global economic
risks, China was likely to continue to import as much iron ore
as it could over the remainder of the year.
"It would take pretty drastic circumstances for the Chinese
to push back on imported ore," said Graeme Train, commodity
analyst at Macquarie in Shanghai, adding that shipments to China
could increase in the next two months as domestic consumers
prepare for winter.
"Whether the price is going up or going down, the absolute
level of iron ore imports will be the same unless you get a
situation where global credit markets crunch and nobody can get
LCs (letters of credit) and ships can't sail."
China imported 1.33 million tonnes of steel products in
September, down 1.5 percent, while exports rose 0.5 percent to
4.21 million tonnes.
