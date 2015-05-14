(Adds background, detail) SHANGHAI, May 14 China's domestic iron ore output fell 15.9 percent in April from a year before to 104.1 million tonnes, the statistics bureau said on Thursday, after many small miners were forced to close because of a collapse in prices in an oversupplied market. Production in the first four months reached 384.17 million tonnes, down 11.8 percent, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed. Many of the smaller miners have costs as high as $100 per tonne and could not survive when a decline in steel consumption in China and the continued expansion by top iron ore miners in Australia and Brazil pushed the price down to $46.70 in April, its lowest in a decade. Mining giants Vale, BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto have bet on solid growth in demand from China over the longer term. About 90 million tonnes of high-cost iron ore output have quit the market from last year through the first quarter of 2015, according to an estimate by Alan Chirgwin, BHP's vice-president for marketing. Chirgwin said global iron ore supply could rise between 100 million and 110 million tonnes this year, while demand may only grow between 30 million and 40 million. China has slashed taxes to prop up the iron ore industry and reduce its reliance on the top miners. The iron price <.IO62-CNI=SI > has risen by a third from the low point in April as steel mills restocked and it was trading at around $62 this week. However, the rally has encouraged some domestic miners to resume output and analysts say that could push the price back down again. (Reporting by Ruby Lian and David Stanway; Editing by Alan Raybould)