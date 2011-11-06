TIANJIN, China Nov 6 China, the world's biggest
consumer of iron ore, is still hopeful that major foreign
suppliers will change the way they set their prices, Zhu Jimin,
chairman of the Shougang Group, one of the country's biggest
steel producers, said on Sunday.
"The miners have expressed a positive attitude (to changing
the system) and Chinese steel enterprises should have a positive
attitude as well," Zhu, also the chairman of the China Iron and
Steel Association (CISA), told reporters on the sidelines of an
industry conference.
The big three iron ore producers, Vale of Brazil
and Australia's BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto
, last year abandoned a decades-old "benchmark"
system in which contract iron ore prices were set annually.
They replaced it with a more flexible index-based quarterly
system designed to better reflect changes in market conditions
and cut out the need for protracted and sometimes acrimonious
price negotiations with their customers, particularly those in
China.
But the new system has its own anomalies. Steel mills are
now paying for ore based on prices set over the June-August
period, even though prices have collapsed by around $60 per
tonne since then.
CISA vice-chairman Zhang Changfu said at a press briefing
last week that the association was currently in talks with the
three major iron ore suppliers to reform the pricing system,
adding that Chinese steel mills were currently buying ore mostly
on a spot price basis.
In 2008, the onset of the global financial crisis sent spot
market iron ore prices into a rapid decline, persuading a
significant number of Chinese steel mills to default on
contracts that were still priced at pre-crisis levels.
Mindful of another round of defaults, miners have this year
offered to compromise by setting contract prices based on much
cheaper fourth-quarter averages.
China has long complained about the quarterly index-based
system, saying that it is vulnerable to speculation and did not
serve the interests of the iron and steel industry as a whole.
It has also routinely blamed the poor performances of its steel
mills on the "monopoly behaviour" of Vale, Rio Tinto and BHP
Billiton.
Once the old annual benchmark system was abandoned, most
industry analysts believed it would only be a matter of time
before buyers and sellers switched entirely to daily index
pricing, but China has fiercely resisted such a move, saying it
would put struggling mills at the mercy of suppliers and
speculators.
Zhu said he hoped the two sides could come out with a better
long-term pricing solution, adding that "the big improvement now
is that even the miners are thinking carefully about the issue."
"I can't draw the conclusion (that we will see a return to
longer-term pricing), but we can only solve this problem by
treating it rationally," he said.
(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Erica Billingham)