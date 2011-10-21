(Fixes typo in headline)

SHANGHAI, Oct 21 Stockpiles of imported iron ore at major Chinese ports rose marginally this week to 92.22 million tonnes by Friday, after declining for five consecutive weeks in a row.

Shipments from Australia fell over the week, while those from Brazil and India rose slightly.

Following is a table showing iron ore port stock movements in the last seven days. Country of Stockpiles Change (%) origin (mln T) Total 92.22 +0.05 Australia 39.95 -0.17 Brazil 21.98 +0.23 India 11.40 +0.80 Source: Mysteel

For Reuters' daily iron ore market report, please click (Reporting by Ruby Lian and Jacqueline Wong; Editing by Chris Lewis)