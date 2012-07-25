By Ruby Lian and David Stanway
SHANGHAI/BEIJING, July 25
SHANGHAI/BEIJING, July 25 Sharply falling iron
ore prices have pushed small Chinese traders to breaking point,
forcing them to sell off loss-making inventory as they give up
hope for a market rebound anytime soon.
Big trading firms have the financial muscle to hold on for
much longer -- traditionally they have been able to hang on
until prices recovered. But even state-owned giants like
Sinosteel and Minmetals were selling small amounts of stock at a
loss, traders said.
"They are trying to cash out to stem further losses as well
as lower risks, but there is little chance they will dump all
their stocks," a Beijing trader said.
If large traders were to follow their smaller competitors,
some of the nearly hundred million tonnes of iron ore stockpiled
at Chinese ports could be unleashed on the market.
That would dent revenues for the top global mining
companies, such as BHP Billiton and Rio Tinto
that depend on China's steel mills to digest
the growing volumes of raw material they produce.
The capitulation by small traders is important because
China's iron ore market is fragmented and thousands of small
scale dealers play a significant role in price setting.
They reflect spot market sentiment more accurately than big
state owned firms, which have more diversified businesses and
are normally locked into long-term contracts.
Iron ore prices have dropped sharply in the past two weeks
to stand at an eight-month low of $123.60 a tonne. The price
slide this year is largely a reaction to a slowdown in demand
growth from China, which imports over 60 percent of the billion
tonnes of ore shipped globally every year.
"The issue is that small traders are getting their iron ore
supplies at around $135 a tonne, so after the iron ore price
declined for two weeks they have to sell," said Henry Liu,
commodity analyst with Mirae Asset Securities in Hong Kong.
Some traders have sold the most common Australian iron ore,
Pilbara fines, at $122 a tonne this week, over 9 percent below
the imported price, the Beijing trader said.
Traders traditionally cling on to their stock as long as
possible in the expectation that China's long-term demand growth
will eventually revive prices.
That explains why stocks have risen sharply. At the end of
last week, iron ore inventories at Chinese ports rose to 98.52
million tonnes, according to consultancy Mysteel, just 3 million
tonnes below February's record level.
"Quite a lot of the port inventories have been stuck there
for over a year, so the main objective for these smaller traders
now is to sell whatever they can to stem further losses," said
another trader with one of China's top steel mills.
"Few are holding out hopes that the iron ore market would
boom again, so they'd rather cash out and use the money for
other investments."
"SELL... OR DIE"
Even if the economy picks up pace from now, steel mills are
unlikely to see a benefit in demand until at least late
September.
Steel demand typically wanes in China in July and August,
when summer heat and in some regions heavy rains slow
construction activity. Steel demand also slows in the winter
months.
In addition, mills and traders have large inventories of
steel to work through before they boost output, therefore
limiting their appetite for iron ore, industry sources said.
Rebar inventories held by Chinese traders at the end of last
week were 26 percent higher than a year ago at 6.71 million
tonnes, Mysteel said.
Inventories have increased as steel mills kept output near
record levels rather than cut back, due to the expense of
slowing or mothballing plants. Steel exports have increased
sharply this year.
All that adds up to dim prospects for a near-term
improvement in the iron ore market.
"We put a brake on booking materials with our supplier
recently, and we have one floating cargo which we are trying to
sell, even at a loss," said an iron ore trader in Shanghai.
Highlighting the extent of the sector's troubles, Hangzhou
Steel, a medium-sized mill on China's eastern coast, imported at
least one shipment of Brazilian ore at over $170 a tonne last
April. The trader who sold the cargo to Hangzhou Steel said that
ore is still sitting at a port warehouse.
A crackdown on credit to steel traders earlier this year has
made it more expensive for smaller traders to finance
inventories, adding to the risks of waiting out the downturn.
"It is expensive for small traders to hold stocks," said an
iron ore trader with a large state-owned trading company in
Shanghai.
"They have to consider port fees, storage fees, logistics
and other financing costs. It would have been manageable if
demand hasn't been so weak and if the outlook wasn't uncertain.
Small traders can either choose to sell at a loss or choose to
die."
Iron ore prices .IO62-CNI=SI have fallen nearly 10 percent
in the last two weeks to trade at $123.60 a tonne.
To be sure, China's demand for raw materials is still rising
each year. But China's economic slowdown has lasted longer and
been deeper than forecast earlier this year, forcing iron ore
traders to scale back their own expectations of demand.
China imported 366 million tonnes of iron ore in the first
six months of the year, up over 24 percent from 2011 and enough
to encourage big producer expansion. As prices fall, higher cost
and smaller volume producers are likely to feel the impact most
keenly.
($1=6.37 yuan)
(Editing by Fayen Wong, Simon Webb and Neil Fullick)