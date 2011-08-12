BEIJING, Aug 12 Stockpiles of imported iron ore
at major Chinese ports slipped 0.6 percent this week to end at
94.74 million tonnes, according to data from industry
consultancy Mysteel on Friday.
Volumes from Brazil increased over the week, but were offset
by a fall in deliveries from Australia and India.
Following is a table showing iron ore port stock movements
in the last seven days.
Country of origin Stockpiles Change
(mln T) (%)
Total 94.74 -2.6
Australia 38.01 -0.7
Brazil 23.21 +3.9
India 13.60 -1.2
Source: Mysteel
(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Chris Lewis)