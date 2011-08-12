BEIJING, Aug 12 Stockpiles of imported iron ore at major Chinese ports slipped 0.6 percent this week to end at 94.74 million tonnes, according to data from industry consultancy Mysteel on Friday.

Volumes from Brazil increased over the week, but were offset by a fall in deliveries from Australia and India.

Following is a table showing iron ore port stock movements in the last seven days. Country of origin Stockpiles Change

(mln T) (%) Total 94.74 -2.6 Australia 38.01 -0.7 Brazil 23.21 +3.9 India 13.60 -1.2 Source: Mysteel

For previous stockpile reports, please click

For tables of China's monthly iron ore imports, please click

For Reuters' daily iron ore market report, please click (Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Chris Lewis)