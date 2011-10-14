BEIJING, Oct 14 Stockpiles of imported iron ore at major Chinese ports slipped 1 percent this week to end Friday at 92.17 million tonnes, the fifth weekly decline in a row, according to figures from industry consultancy Mysteel.

Shipments from Australia increased over the week but there were declines in deliveries from Brazil and India.

Ores sourced from Australia accounted for 43.4 percent of China's total port stockpiles by the end of this week, up from 38 percent in June.

Following is a table showing iron ore port stock movements in the last seven days. Country of origin Stockpiles Change (%)

(mln T) Total 92.17 -1 Australia 40.02 +1.5 Brazil 21.93 -1.4 India 11.31 -7.9

Source: Mysteel

For Reuters' daily iron ore market report, please click (Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Chris Lewis)