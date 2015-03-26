GRAPHIC: Iron ore stocks at Chinese ports and prices: link.reuters.com/vyh44w
By Manolo Serapio Jr
SINGAPORE, March 26 Stocks of imported iron ore at
ports in China, the world's biggest consumer, have stuck at or
below the 100 million tonne mark since the start of the year.
They look set to fall further as a protracted price slump drives
away buyers.
Inventories of the steelmaking raw material at 44 major
Chinese ports had slipped to 99.05 million tonnes as of March
20, down 1.1 million tonnes from the prior week and heading back
towards a one-year low of 96.05 million hit on Feb. 13,
according to industry consultancy SteelHome, which tracks the
weekly data. That compares with a record high of nearly 114
million tonnes last July. Iron ore stockpiles at Chinese mills
and domestic mines have similarly declined, Citigroup said.
In commodities, a decline in stocks would typically lift
prices, suggesting that more material is being consumed instead
of being left in warehouses. But in the iron ore market, the
typical inverse relationship between stocks in China and global
prices has shifted and the two are now moving in tandem,
reflecting the dire state of a market that has lost half of its
value in the past 12 months. This week, the iron ore price
touched a record low of $54.20 a tonne .IO62-CNI=SI.
Stocks had built up in part because traders were buying ore
and using it as collateral to borrow funds for speculating in
China's property and financial markets. But that began to
unravel when banks tightened credit after a metals trade
financing scandal at the Qingdao port last year. Financing
became even tougher as iron ore prices went into a prolonged
slide, with demand growth from China's steelmakers slowing and
profits from ore sales drying up. That falling price trend,
which is expected to continue for the long haul, is also
encouraging traders to minimise inventories of an ever-cheaper
commodity.
"The challenge in a deleveraging market is that additional
supply cannot be absorbed in the absence of demand growth," said
Citigroup, which expects iron ore to fall below $50 per tonne.
"Most spectacular has been the trader sector where many have
left the business and those remaining are focused almost
exclusively on back-to-back deals rather than holding
speculative inventory."
