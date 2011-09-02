Siemens, Voest and Verbund to build largest green hydrogen site
* Hopes for green hydrogen use in steel production in 15 years
BEIJING, Sept 2 Inventories of imported iron ore at major Chinese ports rose 0.5 percent to a record 95.59 million tonnes by the end of this week, according to data from industry consultancy Mysteel on Friday.
Inventories originating in Brazil fell slightly from last Friday, but that was offset by increases in deliveries from India and Australia.
Following is a table showing iron ore port stock movements in the last seven days. Country of Stockpiles Change (%) origin (mln T) Total 95.59 +0.5 Australia 38.12 +0.6 Brazil 22.97 -0.6 India 14.17 +3.7 Source: Mysteel
For previous stockpile reports, please click
For tables of China's monthly iron ore imports, please click
For Reuters' daily iron ore market report, please click (Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Chris Lewis)
* Hopes for green hydrogen use in steel production in 15 years
Feb 7 Private equity investment firm Clayton, Dubilier & Rice Inc is selling Mauser Group NV to Stone Canyon Industries LLC for $2.3 billion in cash, a day before the packaging products maker was to list on the New York Stock Exchange.
* European oil vs mining, monthly returns http://reut.rs/2jGqkBV