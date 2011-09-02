BEIJING, Sept 2 Inventories of imported iron ore at major Chinese ports rose 0.5 percent to a record 95.59 million tonnes by the end of this week, according to data from industry consultancy Mysteel on Friday.

Inventories originating in Brazil fell slightly from last Friday, but that was offset by increases in deliveries from India and Australia.

Following is a table showing iron ore port stock movements in the last seven days. Country of Stockpiles Change (%) origin (mln T) Total 95.59 +0.5 Australia 38.12 +0.6 Brazil 22.97 -0.6 India 14.17 +3.7 Source: Mysteel

For previous stockpile reports, please click

For tables of China's monthly iron ore imports, please click

For Reuters' daily iron ore market report, please click (Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Chris Lewis)