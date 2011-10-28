BEIJING, Oct 28 Inventories of imported iron ore at major Chinese ports ended this week at 92.74 million tonnes, up 520,000 tonnes from the end of last week, figures from industry consultancy Mysteel showed on Friday.

Stockpiles of ore from all three major exporting nations, Australia, Brazil and India, inched up over the week, with shipments still arriving despite a collapse in prices.

Platts' index for iron ore with 62 percent iron content IODBZ00-PLT fell to $120 per tonne on Thursday, down 16.7 percent since Monday.

In mid-October, Chinese steel output fell below 1.9 million tonnes a day for the first time since February, according to the latest data from the China Iron and Steel Association, with mills scheduling overhauls following a sharp dip in demand.

Following is a table showing iron ore port stock movements in the last seven days. Country of Stockpiles Change (%) origin (mln T) Total 92.74 +0.5 Australia 40.21 +0.6

Brazil 21.93 +0.4

India 11.46 +0.5

Source: Mysteel

(Reporting by David Stanway; Editing by Jonathan Hopfner)