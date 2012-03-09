COLUMN-Iron ore rally; a case of rational exuberance? Andy Home
The price of iron ore traded on the Dalian Commodity Exchange (DCE) rose on Tuesday for the sixth consecutive day and is now at its highest level in three years.
BEIJING, March 9 Inventories of imported iron ore at major Chinese ports rose 1.2 percent this week to end at 99.93 million tonnes, the first increase in more than a month, according to industry consultancy Mysteel.
Stocks from all the three major supplier countries -- Australia, Brazil and India -- increased over the week.
Following is a table showing iron ore port stock movements in the last seven days. Country of Stockpiles Change (%) origin (mln T) Total 99.93 +1.2 Australia 41.12 +1.0 Brazil 27.26 +2.6 India 10.13 +0.6
Source: Mysteel
