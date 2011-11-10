BEIJING Nov 10 China's Foreign Ministry said on Thursday that it hoped European countries would overcome their temporary difficulties, as the political and economic crisis in Italy spurred fears of a split in the euro zone.

Ministry spokesman Hong Lei added that China also hoped Europe would stabilise financial markets and push for economic recovery and growth.

Borrowing costs for Italy, Europe's third-biggest economy, have soared to unsustainable levels as Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi confirmed he would resign. The escalating crisis prompted European Commission President Jose Manuel Barroso to issue a stern warning about the dangers of splitting the zone. (Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee; Writing by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Ken Wills)