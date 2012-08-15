HONG KONG Aug 15 Five Chinese activists were
arrested on Wednesday after landing on an island chain claimed
by China and Japan, Japan's NHK said.
A fishing vessel, carrying around a dozen activists from
Hong Kong, Macau and China, was closely tailed by around a dozen
Japanese coastguard vessels and pummelled with water cannon, but
activists still managed to break through.
David Ko, a spokesman for the activists, said at least seven
had made it ashore and five had been "held for questioning".
"The men carried red Chinese flags and Hong Kong flags. The
boat is a total write-off," he said.