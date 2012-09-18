TOKYO, Sept 18 Japanese excavator maker Hitachi
Construction Machinery Co said on Tuesday that it has
recalled 25 of its workers from China amid escalating anti-Japan
protests over a territorial dispute.
The construction machinery maker sent home all 23 Japanese
workers at an excavator production plant in Anhui province and
two workers at its sales office in the port city of Qingdao, a
spokesperson said.
The Anhui plant had been shut down on Monday as part of a
two week plan to cut output due to slack demand, the
spokesperson said.
The company said some workers in Beijing and Shanghai would
remain.
(Reporting by Maki Shiraki and Tim Kelly; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs)