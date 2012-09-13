BEIJING, Sept 13 Tensions between China and
Japan are likely to harm trade ties, Chinese Vice Minister of
Commerce Jiang Zengwei said on Thursday after fresh territorial
strains between Asia's two largest economies.
Beijing and Tokyo both claim islands in the East China Sea
and tensions have flared since Tokyo announced it would purchase
disputed islands from a private Japanese owner, an act that
Beijing has called a violation of its sovereignty.
"With Japan's so-called purchase of the islands, it will be
hard to avoid negative consequences for Sino-Japanese economic
and trade ties," Jiang told a news briefing.
A Nissan Motor Co Ltd executive said last week the
flare-up in tensions is affecting business with China. Jiang
also warned there could be trade fallout.