BEIJING, Sept 19 China's leader-in-waiting, Xi
Jinping, said on Wednesday that Japan should "rein in its
behaviour" and stop undermining China's sovereignty, state news
agency Xinhua said, as tensions flared after a territorial
dispute between the two countries.
Xi said Japan's "purchase" of the disputed islands was a
farce, Xinhua said.
"Japan should rein in its behaviour and stop any words and
acts that undermine China's sovereignty and territorial
integrity," Xi said in a meeting with visiting U.S. Defense
Secretary Leon Panetta, according to Xinhua.
Tension had run high on land and at sea, with four days of
major protests in cities across China and Japanese and Chinese
boats stalking each other in waters around a group of East China
Sea islands, known by Japan as the Senkaku and by China as the
Diaoyu.