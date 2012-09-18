* China warns Japan over landing on disputed island
* China reserves right to "take further action"
* Anti-Japan protests reignite across China
* Japanese firms shutter plants, shops in China
By Ben Blanchard and Antoni Slodkowski
BEIJING/TOKYO, Sept 18 Anti-Japan protests
reignited across China on Tuesday, the emotional anniversary
marking Tokyo's occupation of its giant neighbour, escalating a
maritime dispute which has forced major Japanese brandname firms
to suspend business there.
Relations between Asia's two biggest economies have faltered
badly, with emotions running high on the streets and also out at
sea where two Japanese activists landed on an island at the
centre of the dispute.
China reacted swiftly to the news of the landing, which
risked inflaming a crisis that already ranks as China's worst
outbreak of anti-Japan sentiment in decades. Beijing described
the landing as provocative, lodged a complaint with Tokyo and
said it reserved the right to "take further action".
"The unlawful landing of the Japanese right-wingers on the
Chinese territory of the Diaoyu islands was a gravely
provocative action violating Chinese territorial sovereignty,"
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei said in a statement.
The dispute over the uninhabited group of islands in the
East China Sea - known as the Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in
China - led to another day of protests that Japanese expatriates
fear could peak later on Tuesday.
Japanese businesses shut hundreds of stores and plants
across China and Japan's embassy in Beijing again came under
siege by protesters hurling water bottles, waving Chinese flags,
and chanting anti-Japan slogans evoking war-time enmity.
"Wipe out all Japanese dogs," read one banner held aloft by
one of thousands of protesters marching on the embassy, which
was ringed by riot police standing six rows deep. Japan's
foreign ministry said some embassy windows had been smashed.
"Today is our day of shame," said another Beijing protester,
Wei Libing, a waiter in his 40s. "Japan invaded China on this
date."
Tuesday marks Japan's 1931 occupation of parts of mainland
China.
Rowdy protests sprang up in other major cities including
Shanghai, raising the risk they could get out of hand and
backfire on Beijing, which has given tacit approval to them
through state media. One Hong Kong newspaper said some
protesters in southern Shenzhen had been detained for calling
for democracy and human rights.
JAPANESE FIRMS HUNKER DOWN
U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta, visiting China to
promote stronger Sino-U.S. military ties, again called for calm
and restraint. Washington has said it will not take sides,
although it is a strong ally of Japan.
China said it wanted a peaceful outcome. "We still hope for
a peaceful and negotiated solution to this issue and we hope to
work together and work well with the Japanese government,"
Defence Minister Liang Guanglie said after meeting Panetta.
Well-known Japanese firms have been targeted by protesters,
with car makers Toyota Motor Corp and Honda Motor Co
halting some operations after attacks on their outlets.
Other Japanese companies -- from Mazda and Mitsubishi Motors
to Panasonic and Fast Retailing -- also shut plants and stores
in China, sending Japanese share prices falling and prompting a
warning from credit rating agency Fitch that the situation could
hurt some auto and tech firms' creditworthiness.
Some firms recalled workers back to Japan due to the unrest.
"The situation on the ground in China is not so good and I
was advised by the locals not to go out. I couldn't get any work
done," Japanese expatriate worker Hisato Takase said on arrival
at Tokyo's Haneda airport.
Japanese restaurants, a common target of protesters, barred
their doors while many Japanese expatriates stayed home.
Tuesday's brief landing by two Japanese nationals on one of
the disputed islands, reported by Japan's coast guard, has
raised fears of a direct clash in an area being patrolled by
ships from both nations.
The activists briefly landed on one of the islands, having
paddled up to it in a rubber raft and swum ashore before
returning to the boat, Japanese broadcaster NHK said.
A flotilla of around 1,000 Chinese fishing boats is also
reported by Chinese and Japanese media to be heading to the
area, which contains potentially large gas reserves.
In 2010, a bilateral crisis over the islands erupted after a
fishing boat collided with a Japanese Coast Guard vessel.
The Japanese government has set up an information-gathering
operation to monitor the movements of the Chinese fishing boats.
The long-standing territorial dispute bubbled over again
last week when the Japanese government decided to nationalise
some of the islands, buying them from a private Japanese owner.
Political analysts say China also upped the stakes last week
when it announced precise boundaries for waters it claims around
the islands, a move sure to raise pressure on Beijing to act
when it accuses Japanese vessels of violating those boundaries.
The dispute has sent China-exposed Japanese stocks down
heavily on the Tokyo stock market, raising concerns about any
wider impact on economic and trade ties between the two
countries. Platinum prices also fell, partly
on the disruption to Japanese car plants in China, traders said.
The precious metal is used as an auto catalyst.
China, the world's second-largest economy, and Japan, the
third-largest, have total two-way trade of around $345 billion.
There is no talk of Japanese firms withdrawing investment
from China but some experts believe anti-Japan sentiment could
prompt firms to rethink China investments in the longer term.