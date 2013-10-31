BEIJING Oct 31 China's Defence Ministry said on
Thursday it has lodged a formal diplomatic complaint over what
it called "dangerous provocation" by Japan for shadowing Chinese
military exercises in the western Pacific.
Sino-Japanese ties have been strained for months by a
dispute over tiny islands in the East China Sea believed to be
surrounded by energy-rich waters. They have also been
overshadowed by what China says is Japan's refusal to admit to
atrocities committed by Japanese soldiers in China between 1931
and 1945.
Defence Ministry spokesman Yang Yujun said that a Japanese
naval and air patrol disrupted a Chinese live ammunition
military drill last Friday, without giving the precise location.
Yang also said Japanese patrols of ships and aircraft were
gathering information about the exercises.
"Not only did this interfere with our normal exercises, but
endangered the safety of our ships and aircraft, which could
have led to a miscalculation or mishap or other sudden
incident," Yang told a news briefing.
"This is a highly dangerous provocation, and China's Defence
Ministry has made solemn representations to the Japanese side,"
he added, according to a transcript of his remarks on the
ministry's website.
Diplomatic complaints are normally lodged by the Foreign
Ministry, so the Defence Ministry's unusual move signals the
military's anger.
A former Japanese military officer told Reuters this week
that the situation in the East China Sea was worrisome.
"As the Chinese are getting more active, we have more
opportunities to confront each other," he said. "If something
happens accidentally, it may very seriously deteriorate the
bilateral relationship."
Ties between the two countries took a hit in September 2012
after Japan bought two of the disputed islets from a private
owner, setting off a wave of protests and boycotts of Japanese
goods across China.
China on Saturday criticised a Japanese media report saying
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe had approved a policy for Japan to
shoot down foreign drones that ignore warnings to exit its
airspace.
Abe has said Japan is ready to take a more assertive stance
towards China.
(Reporting By Megha Rajagopalan; Additional reporting by Linda
Sieg in TOKYO; Editing by Ben Blanchard and Nick Macfie)