BEIJING Oct 29 China on Thursday called on
Japan to stop "hampering" flights by Chinese military aircraft,
after Japan said its scrambled fighter jets to prevent possible
incursions by Chinese planes a record high number of times in
the summer.
Japan jets scrambled 117 times from July to September, up
from 103 in the same period of last year, although it was lower
than the all-time high of 164 times recorded in the final
quarter of 2014.
"These figures from Japan make me think of Japan's close
following of, surveillance and interference with Chinese ships
and aircraft that have been happening for a long time,
threatening the safety of China's ships and aircraft," Chinese
Defence Ministry spokesman Yang Yujun told a regular news
briefing.
This could easily cause a safety issue in the air between
China and Japan, he added.
"Chinese aircraft have the freedom to fly in the relevant
airspace in accordance with the law. We urge the Japanese side
to stop behaviour that hampers Chinese freedom of flight."
He was speaking hours before the Chinese and U.S. navies
were set to hold high-level talks over tension in the South
China Sea after a U.S. warship challenged China's territorial
assertions in the disputed waters this week.
Japan has long been mired in a territorial dispute with
China over a group of tiny, uninhabited East China Sea islands,
called the Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China.
Patrol ships and fighter jets from Asia's two biggest
economies have been shadowing each other on and off near the
islets, raising fears that a confrontation could result in a
clash.
Sino-Japanese ties, also plagued by the two countries'
wartime past, concerns over Tokyo's bolder security stance and
Beijing's increasing military assertiveness, have thawed a
little in the last year.
Leaders from China, Japan and South Korea will hold a summit
this weekend in Seoul, the first in three years.
