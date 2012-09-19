(Corrects location of assault on Japanese man to Guiyang in
Guizhou province, from Guilin in the southern region of
Guangxi.)
* Protesters damage U.S. ambassador's car
* China warns of trade, economic backlash
By Sui-Lee Wee
BEIJING, Sept 19 China moved quickly on
Wednesday to snuff out anti-Japan protests after days of angry
demonstrations over a territorial dispute forced Japanese
businesses to shut their doors and threatened an economic
backlash.
Relations between Asia's two biggest economies have faltered
badly, hitting their lowest point in decades on Tuesday when
China marked the highly charged anniversary of Japan's 1931
occupation of its giant neighbour.
Tension had run high on land and at sea, with four days of
major protests in cities across China and Japanese and Chinese
boats stalking each other in waters around a group of East China
Sea islands, known by Japan as the Senkaku and by China as the
Diaoyu.
"It seems the protests in front of our embassy have
subsided," the Japanese embassy in Beijing, the focal point of
protests, said in an email to Japanese citizens.
Outside the embassy, police moved on a lone protester who
had been shouting "Defeat small Japan" early on Wednesday.
Japanese businesses shut hundreds of stores and factories
across China, some sending workers back to Japan in fear the
protests would get out of hand. Japan's Beijing embassy had been
under siege by protesters throwing water bottles, waving Chinese
flags and chanting slogans evoking Japan's occupation.
To prevent a repeat of those protests, large numbers of riot
police were deployed around the embassy and Beijing's subway
operator closed the station nearest to the Japanese mission.
BITTER MEMORIES
On Tuesday, about 50 Chinese protesters surrounded and
damaged a car carrying U.S. Ambassador Gary Locke, embassy
spokesman Nolan Barkhouse said. The incident happened outside
the U.S. embassy, which is close to the Japanese embassy.
"Embassy officials have registered their concern about
yesterday's incident with the Chinese ministry of foreign
affairs and urged the Chinese government to do everything
possible to protect American facilities and personnel,"
Barkhouse said.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei said it was "an
individual case" which would be investigated.
Rowdy protests sprang up on the same day in other major
cities including Shanghai, raising the risk they could get out
of hand and backfire on Beijing, which had given its tacit
approval through state media. One Hong Kong newspaper said some
protesters in the southern city of Shenzhen had been detained
for calling for democracy and human rights.
Tuesday was especially significant as China marked the day
Japan began its 1931 occupation of parts of the mainland.
Sino-Japanese ties have long been plagued by China's bitter
memories of Japan's military aggression in the 1930s and 1940s
and present rivalry over resources. The disputed islands are
believed to be surrounded by large energy reserves.
Visiting U.S. Defense Secretary Leon Panetta said Washington
was concerned that these "disputes could lead to greater
conflicts and to greater violence".
"I understand the deep wounds that China suffered during
World War Two," Panetta told Chinese military cadets. "But at
the same time we cannot live in the past."
Tokyo's nationalist governor, Shintaro Ishihara, who floated
a plan for metropolitan authorities to buy the islets, prompting
the government to buy them instead, was unrepentant.
"If Japan yields to China on this (territorial) problem ...
China's hegemony in Asian waters would easily be established,"
Ishihara told the Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly.
Emotions spilled over into occasional violence. Japanese
broadcaster NHK said about 30 Chinese had punched a Japanese
man, Keiichiro Kawahara, and burned his clothes with cigarettes
on Sunday in Guiyang in the southern province of Guizhou.
A Japanese couple was assaulted in Hong Kong on Tuesday, the
Hong Kong government said, appealing to the public to respect
the law. Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda has repeatedly
urged Beijing to protect Japanese citizens in China.
China's commerce ministry spokesman, Shen Danyang, said the
dispute would harm trade and economic development. "Japan must
take complete responsibility for this," told a news briefing.
China, the world's second-largest economy, and Japan, the
third-largest, have total two-way trade of around $345 billion.
Many Japanese restaurants remained closed on Wednesday, some
covered with signs such as "the Diaoyu islands are China's".
(Additional reporting by Terril Yue Jones, Michael Martina, Max
Duncan and David Alexander in BEIJING, Melanie Lee in SHANGHAI
and Antoni Slodlowski, Kiyoshi Takenaka and Nathan Layne in
TOKYO; Editing by Nick Macfie)