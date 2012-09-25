* Carrier is a refitted Ukraine vessel
* Wen says enhances defensive power, overall strength
* Launch coincides with Japan-China spat over islands
By Kiyoshi Takenaka and Terril Yue Jones
TOKYO/BEIJING, Sept 25 China sent its first
aircraft carrier into formal service on Tuesday amid a tense
maritime dispute with Japan in a show of force that could worry
its neighbours.
China's Ministry of Defence said the newly named Liaoning
aircraft carrier would "raise the overall operational strength
of the Chinese navy" and help Beijing to "effectively protect
national sovereignty, security and development interests".
In fact, the aircraft carrier, refitted from a ship bought
from Ukraine, will have a limited role, mostly for training and
testing ahead of the possible launch of China's first
domestically built carriers after 2015, analysts say.
China cast the formal handing over of the carrier to its
navy - - a ttended by President Hu Jinta o and Premier Wen Jiabao
-- a s a triumphant show of national strength at a time of
tensions with Japan over islands claimed by both sides.
"The smooth commissioning of the first aircraft carrier ha s
important and profound meaning for modernising our navy and f or
enhancing national d e fensive p ower a n d th e country's ov erall
strength," Xinhua news agency cited Wen as saying at the
commissioning ceremony in the northern port of Dali an.
Sino-Japanese relations deteriorated sharply this month
after Japan bought the East China Sea islands, called Senkaku in
Japan and Diaoyu in China, from their private owner, sparking
anti-Japan protests across China.
"China will never tolerate any bilateral actions by Japan
that harm Chinese territorial sovereignty," V ice Foreign
Minister Zhang Zhijun told his Japanese counterpart on Tuesday
as the two met in a bid to ease tensions.
"Japan must banish illusions, undertake searching reflection
and use concrete actions to amend its errors, returning to the
consensus and understandings reached between our two countries'
leaders."
In a sign of the tensions, China has postponed a ceremony
marking the 40th anniversary of the resumption of diplomatic
ties with Japan. But an official at the Japan-China Economic
Association said Toyota Motor Corp Chairman Fujio Cho and
Hiromasa Yonekura, chairman of Japanese business lobby
Keidanren, and other representatives of Japan-China friendship
groups would attend an event on Thursday in Beijing.
The risks of military confrontation are scant, but political
tensions between Asia's two biggest economies could fester and
worries persist about an unintended incident at sea.
"If blood is shed, people would become irrational," Koichi
Kato, an opposition lawmaker who heads the Japan-China
Friendship Association and will travel to Beijing, told Reuters.
"NOT CUTTING EDGE"
For the Chinese navy, the addition of carriers has been a
priority as it builds a force capable of deploying far from the
Chinese mainland.
China this month warned the United States, with President
Barack Obama's "pivot" to Asia, not to get involved in separate
territorial disputes in the South China Sea between China and
U.S. allies such as the Philippines.
U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton in turn urged China
and its Southeast Asian neighbours to resolve disputes "without
coercion, without intimidation, without threats and certainly
without the use of force".
Narushige Michishita, a security expert at the National
Graduate Institute for Policy Studies in Tokyo, said he thought
the timing of the launch was unrelated to the islands dispute.
Rather, experts said it might be associated with China's
efforts to build up patriotic unity ahead of a Communist Party
congress that will install a new generation of top leaders as
early as next month.
"China is taking another step to boost its strategic naval
capability," M ichishita said. "If they come to have an
operational aircraft carrier, for the time being we are not
super-concerned about the direct implications for the military
balance between the U.S. and Japan on the one hand, and China on
the other. This is still not cutting edge."
The East China Sea tensions with Japan were complicated on
Tuesday by the entry of Taiwan, the self-ruled island that
Beijing calls an illegitimate breakaway, which also lays claim
to the islands.
Japanese Coast Guard vessels fired water cannon to turn away
about 40 Taiwan fishing boats and 12 Taiwan Coast Guard vessels.
Si x Chinese patrol ships were also near the islands but four
left, leaving two nearby but not in waters Japan considers its
own.
Japan protested to Taiwan, a day after lodging a complaint
with China over what it called a similar intrusion by Chinese
vessels.
Taiwan has friendly ties with Japan, but the two sides have
long squabbled over fishing rights in the area. China and Taiwan
both argue they have inherited China's historic sovereignty over
the islands.
The flare-up in tension comes at a time when both China and
Japan confront domestic political pressures. Japanese Prime
Minister Yoshihiko Noda's government faces an election in
months, adding pressure on him not to look weak on China.
China's Communist Party is preoccupied with the leadership
turnover, with President Hu Jintao due to step down.