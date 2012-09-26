* Noda: History, law support Japan's sovereignty over
disputed islands
* China says islands "sacred territory since ancient times"
* Row an issue in China leadership shuffle, Japan elections
By Chris Buckley and Paul Eckert
NEW YORK/BEIJING, Sept 26 Japan will not
compromise on the islands at the heart of a dispute with China
as Tokyo already has sovereignty over them, Prime Minister
Yoshihiko Noda said on Wednesday after China's foreign minister
angrily declared the islets were "sacred territory."
"As for the Senkakus, they are an inherent part of our
territory in light of history and also under international law,"
Noda said of the rocky islets China claims as the Diaoyu Islands
in a bitter spat between Asia's two biggest economies.
"There are no territorial issues as such. Therefore, there
cannot be any compromise that represents a retreat from this
position," he told a news conference in New York after attending
the U.N. General Assembly.
Earlier on Wednesday, Chinese state media said China had
claimed the uninhabited and remote islands in the East China Sea
as its "sacred territory since ancient times" in talks between
the two countries' foreign ministers in New York.
Sino-Japanese relations have deteriorated sharply since
Japan bought the islands from their private owner, hurting
bilateral trade ties and tourism while sparking protests across
China.
In hour-long talks on the sidelines of the United Nations on
Tuesday night, Japanese Foreign Minister Koichiro Gemba urged
China to exercise restraint over the dispute. Japanese diplomats
described the meeting as "tense," as Gemba endured a stern
lecture from Chinese Foreign Minister Yang Jiechi.
Noda noted that Taiwan also claimed the islands - believed
to be located in waters rich in natural gas deposits - which
Japan has administered since 1895. He said Tokyo would handle
the dispute carefully to protect relations with its neighbors.
"We will make sure that these cases will not affect
adversely our bilateral relationship. We shall maintain reason
and try to resolve the issues calmly and make sure there is good
communication between us," he added.
Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Osamu Fujimura told a news
conference in Tokyo the two sides had agreed to keep talking.
"There is no magic bullet in foreign diplomacy. We need to
hold talks through various channels taking into account of broad
perspective," he said.
Noda voiced frustration that he had "repeatedly explained to
China our reason for purchasing the islands, but regrettably
this has to this day not been accepted by China," and instead
led to attacks on Japanese citizens and businesses in China.
"I must say clearly to China that there is no excuse for
violence and strongly urge China to protect Japan's citizens and
business," Noda said.
Japanese automakers Toyota Motor Corp, Nissan Motor
Co Ltd and Suzuki are curtailing production in
China as a result of the protests, which have forced the
shuttering of dealerships and darkened their sales prospects in
the world's top car market.
China's meetings with Japanese diplomats - both at the
United Nations and in Beijing - suggest that Beijing does not
want the row over the island chain to lead to a rupture in
relations, in what has been dubbed the Year of Japan-China
Friendship.
However, patrol vessels from Japan and China have been
playing a tense game of cat-and-mouse in the waters near the
disputed islands, raising concerns that an unintended collision
or other incident could escalate into a broader clash.
And the unyielding tone of China's published remarks
suggests the dispute is far from over.
"The Japanese move is a gross violation of China's
territorial integrity and sovereignty, an outright denial of the
outcomes of victory of the world anti-fascist war and a grave
challenge to the post-war international order," China's official
Xinhua news agency quoted Foreign Minister Yang as saying.
RETREAT DIFFICULT
Sino-Japanese ties have long been plagued by China's bitter
memories of Japanese military aggression in the 1930s and 40s,
as well as its present rivalry over regional resources and
influence.
The current row coincides with domestic dynamics that make
it hard for either side to retreat. While China undergoes a
once-in-a-decade leadership change, Noda's ruling party faces a
drubbing in an election expected within months.
The Japanese prime minister is under fire from the main
opposition party, which picked former prime minister and
security hawk Shinzo Abe as its new leader on Wednesday.
Abe has been most vocal of the candidates in urging Tokyo
take a tougher line in territorial disputes with both China and
South Korea, but on Wednesday he struck a balanced tone.
"We must show our will to firmly protect our territorial
waters and Senkaku amid China's movements," he told a news
conference after being elected party chief.
But Abe added: "Even if our national interests clash, we
should acknowledge that we need each other and control the
situation while thinking things strategically. My stance on this
has not changed."
Japan, which says the purchase of the islands was intended
to fend off a more provocative bid by the nationalist governor
of Tokyo, is trying to keep channels of communication open.
China has postponed a ceremony to mark the 40th anniversary
of the resumption of diplomatic ties with Japan, but an official
at the Japan-China Economic Association said Toyota Motor
Chairman Fujio Cho and Hiromasa Yonekura, chairman of the
Japanese business lobby Keidanren, and other representatives of
friendship groups, would attend an event on Thursday in Beijing.