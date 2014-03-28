BEIJING, March 28 China criticised Japanese
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Friday for drawing an analogy
between Russia's behaviour in Crimea and China's actions in the
disputed East and South China Seas, accusing Abe of hypocrisy.
Japan's Kyodo news agency said Abe raised the issue at a G7
meeting in The Hague this month, warning that China was trying
to change the status quo through coercion, and said something
similar to Russia's seizing of Crimea could happen in Asia.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei said those
comments were completely out of place, and launched a personal
attack on Abe himself, using unusually strong language.
"We've long since said that this Japanese leader on the one
hand hypocritically proposes improving Sino-Japan ties and on
the other says bad things about China wherever he is
internationally. These comments again expose his true face,"
Hong told a daily news briefing.
"He tries in vain on the international stage to mislead the
public with prevarication and deliberate falsehoods and blacken
China's name. But this cannot pull the wool over the eyes of the
international community," he added.
Hong said it was Japan who had "illegally snatched"
uninhabited islands, called the Diaoyu by China and the Senkaku
by Japan, at the centre of the territorial dispute.
China was resolute in its determination to protect its
sovereignty in the East and South China Seas, Hong said, adding
China wanted these disputes resolved via dialogue.
China's ties with Japan have long been poisoned by what
China sees as Japan's failure to atone for its brutal occupation
of parts of China before and during World War Two.
Beijing's anger over the past is never far from the surface,
and relations have deteriorated sharply over the past two years
because of the island dispute.
China's claims over islands, reefs and atolls in
resource-rich waters off its south coast and to the east of
mainland Southeast Asia have also set it directly against
Vietnam and the Philippines, where Brunei, Taiwan and Malaysia
have claims too.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Nick Macfie)