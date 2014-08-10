(Updates to add Japanese PM comments)
BEIJING Aug 10 China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi
called on Japan to "make practical efforts to overcome existing
political obstacles between the two sides" during an informal
meeting with his Japanese counterpart during an ASEAN summit in
Myanmar.
According to a statement posted on the website of China's
Ministry of Foreign Affairs (www.fmprc.gov.cn) on Sunday, Wang
met Japanese Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida on the sidelines of
the ASEAN Regional Forum in Naypyidaw on Saturday. It gave no
further details.
Tensions between the two countries have risen in recent
months, with each side accusing the other of flying military
aircraft too close to its own jets in a long-running territorial
dispute over a cluster of Japanese-administered islets in the
East China Sea.
China defied protests by Japan and the United States to
establish an air defence zone in the region last November.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe has not held talks with
Chinese leaders since he returned to power in December 2012.
Relations have also been hurt by Abe's visit to the Yasukuni
shrine, regarded by China as a symbol of Japan's wartime
militarism.
In an interview with the Sankei Shimbun newspaper on
Saturday, Abe played down the "historical problems" between the
two countries and called for "frank and open discussions".
"Leaders need to talk because there are issues. So I have
said, Japan's door for discussions is always open, and I would
like China to have the same attitude," he said.
Japanese media reported last week that the region's two
biggest economies are planning to hold bilateral talks at the
APEC summit in Beijing in November in a bid to ease some of
their differences, but Tokyo has denied the claims.
