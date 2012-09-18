BRIEF-AccorHotels expects to "accelerate trend" in 2017 - CEO
Feb 22 Accorhotels Chief Executive Officer Sebastien Bazin tells a news conference:
BEIJING, Sept 18 China's Foreign Ministry said on Tuesday that the landing of two people thought to be Japanese on a group of islands claimed by both China and Japan was provocative and that it had complained to Tokyo.
"The unlawful landing of the Japanese right-wingers on the Chinese territory of the Diaoyu islands was a gravely provocative action violating Chinese territorial sovereignty," ministry spokesman Hong Lei said in a statement.
"We urge Japan to take effective measures to halt all actions that exacerbate conflict. At the same time, China retains the right to take further steps," he added.
Feb 22 Accorhotels Chief Executive Officer Sebastien Bazin tells a news conference:
* Says sees Ebitda, net profit growing "mid single digit" in 2017 Further company coverage: (Madrid Newsroom)
* Applied to United Kingdom Listing Authority to cancel standard listing of company's common stock