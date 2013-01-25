BEIJING Jan 25 Chinese Communist Party Chief Xi
Jinping said on Friday that China's position on a series of
islands disputed with Japan is clear and consistent and urged
Japan to co-operate in resolving the issue.
Japan should respect the feelings of the Chinese people and
"correctly handle" historical problems, Xi told Natsuo
Yamaguchi, a visiting lawmaker and head of the junior partner in
Japan's ruling coalition.
"The Japanese side ought to face up to history and facts,
take practical step and work hard with China to find an
effective way to appropriately resolve and manage the issue via
dialogue and consultations," Xi said, according to a statement
on the Foreign Ministry's website.
The islands are called the Diaoyu in Chinese and the Senkaku
by Japan. Relations between the countries are at a low after the
Japanese government bought three of the islands last year,
sparking widespread, violent anti-Japan protests across China.
