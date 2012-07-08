BEIJING, July 8 China's Foreign Ministry said it
would continue to take "necessary measures" to safeguard its
sovereignty over a number of disputed islands in the East China
Sea after Japan said it was considering a plan to "buy" them
from private landowners.
The uninhabited islands, known as Senkaku in Japan and
Diaoyu in China, have long been the centre of maritime
territorial disputes between China and its neighbours, all of
which cite historical and other claims over fishing areas and
potentially rich gas deposits.
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda said on Saturday that
the government was considering buying the islands, situated in
potentially gas rich territory claimed by both Japan and China,
in a move likely to anger Beijing.
"No one will ever be permitted to buy and sell China's
sacred territory," Ministry spokesman Liu Weimin said in a
statement issued late on Saturday on the ministry's website,
www.mfa.gov.cn.
"China will continue to take necessary measures to firmly
uphold its sovereignty over the Diaoyu island and its affiliated
islands,"
Liu reiterated the islands had been part of Chinese
territory since ancient times and China's sovereignty over them
was grounded in an indisputable historical and legal basis.
Earlier this year, Tokyo Governor Shintaro Ishihara proposed
using public funds to buy the islands from private owners,
prompting Beijing to denounce the plan as illegal and reassert
its sovereignty.
Diplomatic ties between Beijing and Tokyo hit a low point in
2010 after Japan's arrest of a Chinese fishing boat captain.
In 2008, Beijing and Tokyo agreed in principle to jointly
develop gas fields near the islands, but progress has been slow
and Japan has accused China of drilling for gas in violation of
the deal.
(Reporting By Xiaoyi Shao and David Stanway; Editing by Ron
Popeski)