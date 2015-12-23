SHANGHAI Dec 23 A Chinese Coast Guard ship armed with what the Japanese Coast Guard described as cannon has been sighted in waters near disputed islands in the East China Sea, Japan's Kyodo news agency reported on Wednesday

The Chinese ship was sighted on Tuesday, Kyodo reported. It cited the Japanese Coast Guard as saying it was the first time an armed Chinese ship had been seen in the area.

A Japanese Coast Guard vessel warned the Chinese vessel and its three escorts to leave the area, the report said.

The islands are known in Japanese as the Senkaku and in Chinese as the Diaoyu. (Reporting By Nathaniel Taplin; Editing by Paul Tait)